Another 344 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 59 from Khordha
  • 45 from Sundargarh
  • 34 from Sambalpur
  • 27 from Nabarangpur
  • 22 from Bargarh
  • 22 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Kalahandi
  • 11 from Jharsuguda
  • 11 from Nayagarh
  • 11 from Nuapada
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from State Pool

With another 344 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,14,349, said the H & FW Dept.

