Another 344 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

59 from Khordha

45 from Sundargarh

34 from Sambalpur

27 from Nabarangpur

22 from Bargarh

22 from Cuttack

17 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Kalahandi

11 from Jharsuguda

11 from Nayagarh

11 from Nuapada

10 from Bhadrak

8 from Jajapur

8 from Rayagada

7 from Baleswar

7 from Gajapati

5 from Koraput

4 from Bolangir

4 from Kendrapara

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from State Pool

With another 344 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,14,349, said the H & FW Dept.