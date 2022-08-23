Another 344 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 59 from Khordha
- 45 from Sundargarh
- 34 from Sambalpur
- 27 from Nabarangpur
- 22 from Bargarh
- 22 from Cuttack
- 17 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Kalahandi
- 11 from Jharsuguda
- 11 from Nayagarh
- 11 from Nuapada
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Jajapur
- 8 from Rayagada
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Gajapati
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 14 from State Pool
With another 344 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,14,349, said the H & FW Dept.
