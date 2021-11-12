Another 339 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 339 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

170 from Khordha

35 from Cuttack

13 from Jajapur

11 from Kendrapara

10 from Gajapati

9 from Sambalpur

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Puri

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Rayagada

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Koraput

1 from Baleswar

1 from Bargarh

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Sonepur

38 from State Pool

With another 339 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,991, said the H & FW Dept.