Another 339 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 339 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 170 from Khordha
  • 35 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Kendrapara
  • 10 from Gajapati
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Puri
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 38 from State Pool

 

With another 339 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,991, said the H & FW Dept.

