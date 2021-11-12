Another 339 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 339 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 170 from Khordha
- 35 from Cuttack
- 13 from Jajapur
- 11 from Kendrapara
- 10 from Gajapati
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Puri
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Sonepur
- 38 from State Pool
With another 339 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,991, said the H & FW Dept.