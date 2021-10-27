COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 334 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 334 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 159 from Khordha
  • 39 from Cuttack
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Puri
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Sundargarh
  • 1 from Gajapati
  • 36 from State Pool

With another 334 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,108, said the H & FW Dept.

