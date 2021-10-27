Another 334 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 334 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

159 from Khordha

39 from Cuttack

16 from Sambalpur

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Baleswar

12 from Puri

9 from Jajapur

6 from Bargarh

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Anugul

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Koraput

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Sundargarh

1 from Gajapati

36 from State Pool

With another 334 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,108, said the H & FW Dept.