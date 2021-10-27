Another 334 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 334 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 159 from Khordha
- 39 from Cuttack
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Baleswar
- 12 from Puri
- 9 from Jajapur
- 6 from Bargarh
- 5 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Koraput
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Sundargarh
- 1 from Gajapati
- 36 from State Pool
With another 334 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,108, said the H & FW Dept.