Another 330 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 330 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

44 from Anugul

39 from Sundargarh

36 from Khordha

28 from Gajapati

27 from Puri

20 from Keonjhar

16 from Jajapur

16 from Jharsuguda

16 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Baleswar

10 from Cuttack

10 from Ganjam

8 from Sonepur

6 from Koraput

6 from Rayagada

5 from Bolangir

4 from Deogarh

4 from Kalahandi

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Nuapada

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Nayagarh

9 from State Pool

With another 330 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,74,756, said the H & FW Dept.