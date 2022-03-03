COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 330 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 330 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 44 from Anugul
  • 39 from Sundargarh
  • 36 from Khordha
  • 28 from Gajapati
  • 27 from Puri
  • 20 from Keonjhar
  • 16 from Jajapur
  • 16 from Jharsuguda
  • 16 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Baleswar
  • 10 from Cuttack
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Sonepur
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 9 from State Pool

With another 330 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,74,756, said the H & FW Dept.

