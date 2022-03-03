Another 330 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 330 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 44 from Anugul
- 39 from Sundargarh
- 36 from Khordha
- 28 from Gajapati
- 27 from Puri
- 20 from Keonjhar
- 16 from Jajapur
- 16 from Jharsuguda
- 16 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Baleswar
- 10 from Cuttack
- 10 from Ganjam
- 8 from Sonepur
- 6 from Koraput
- 6 from Rayagada
- 5 from Bolangir
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Nuapada
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 9 from State Pool
With another 330 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,74,756, said the H & FW Dept.