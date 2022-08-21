Another 319 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 319 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 82 from Sundargarh
- 37 from Sambalpur
- 33 from Khordha
- 31 from Kalahandi
- 24 from Bolangir
- 22 from Bargarh
- 12 from Nabarangpur
- 12 from Nuapada
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 9 from Sonepur
- 8 from Baleswar
- 8 from Kandhamal
- 5 from Cuttack
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 7 from State Pool
With another 319 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,13,679, said the H & FW Dept.
