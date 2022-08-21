COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 319 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 319 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 82 from Sundargarh
  • 37 from Sambalpur
  • 33 from Khordha
  • 31 from Kalahandi
  • 24 from Bolangir
  • 22 from Bargarh
  • 12 from Nabarangpur
  • 12 from Nuapada
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Sonepur
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 8 from Kandhamal
  • 5 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from State Pool

With another 319 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,13,679, said the H & FW Dept.

