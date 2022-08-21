Another 319 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 319 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

82 from Sundargarh

37 from Sambalpur

33 from Khordha

31 from Kalahandi

24 from Bolangir

22 from Bargarh

12 from Nabarangpur

12 from Nuapada

11 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Sonepur

8 from Baleswar

8 from Kandhamal

5 from Cuttack

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jajapur

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Bhadrak

7 from State Pool

With another 319 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,13,679, said the H & FW Dept.