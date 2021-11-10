COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 317 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 317 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 153 from Khordha
  • 35 from Cuttack
  • 15 from Bolangir
  • 13 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 5 from Puri
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 34 from State Pool

With another 317 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,344, said the H & FW Dept.

