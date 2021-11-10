Another 317 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 317 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

153 from Khordha

35 from Cuttack

15 from Bolangir

13 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Jajapur

8 from Kendrapara

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Baleswar

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Puri

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Koraput

3 from Nuapada

3 from Rayagada

2 from Ganjam

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sonepur

34 from State Pool

With another 317 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,344, said the H & FW Dept.