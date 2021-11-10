Another 317 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 317 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 153 from Khordha
- 35 from Cuttack
- 15 from Bolangir
- 13 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Jajapur
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 5 from Puri
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Nuapada
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Sonepur
- 34 from State Pool
With another 317 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,33,344, said the H & FW Dept.