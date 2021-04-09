COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
StateBreakingTop News

Another 310 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 310 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 58 from Nuapada
  • 38 from Sundargarh
  • 26 from Khordha
  • 19 from Mayurbhanj
  • 18 from Bargarh
  • 18 from Ganjam
  • 17 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Jharsuguda
  • 13 from Kalahandi
  • 10 from Bolangir
  • 9 from Anugul
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 6 from Puri
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Nabarangpur
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from State Pool

With another 310 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,39,200, said the H&FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3386 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking