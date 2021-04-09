Another 310 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 310 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 58 from Nuapada
- 38 from Sundargarh
- 26 from Khordha
- 19 from Mayurbhanj
- 18 from Bargarh
- 18 from Ganjam
- 17 from Cuttack
- 17 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Jharsuguda
- 13 from Kalahandi
- 10 from Bolangir
- 9 from Anugul
- 7 from Jajapur
- 6 from Baleswar
- 6 from Koraput
- 6 from Puri
- 6 from Rayagada
- 4 from Sonepur
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Nabarangpur
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 4 from State Pool
With another 310 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,39,200, said the H&FW Dept.