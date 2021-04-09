Another 310 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 310 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

58 from Nuapada

38 from Sundargarh

26 from Khordha

19 from Mayurbhanj

18 from Bargarh

18 from Ganjam

17 from Cuttack

17 from Sambalpur

15 from Jharsuguda

13 from Kalahandi

10 from Bolangir

9 from Anugul

7 from Jajapur

6 from Baleswar

6 from Koraput

6 from Puri

6 from Rayagada

4 from Sonepur

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kendrapara

4 from State Pool

With another 310 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,39,200, said the H&FW Dept.