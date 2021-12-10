Another 307 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 307 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 114 from Khordha
- 55 from Dhenkanal
- 27 from Sundargarh
- 18 from Cuttack
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 9 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Jajapur
- 6 from Puri
- 5 from Bolangir
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Ganjam
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Baleswar
- 26 from State Pool
With another 307 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,927, said the H & FW Dept.