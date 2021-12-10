Another 307 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 307 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

114 from Khordha

55 from Dhenkanal

27 from Sundargarh

18 from Cuttack

12 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Jharsuguda

9 from Sambalpur

8 from Jajapur

6 from Puri

5 from Bolangir

5 from Kendrapara

4 from Ganjam

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Baleswar

26 from State Pool

With another 307 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,927, said the H & FW Dept.