COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Another 307 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 3

Bhubaneswar: Another 307 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 114 from Khordha
  • 55 from Dhenkanal
  • 27 from Sundargarh
  • 18 from Cuttack
  • 12 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Puri
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 5 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 26 from State Pool

With another 307 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,927, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 10923 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 × 1 =

Breaking