Another 302 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 302 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 63 from Khordha
  • 44 from Sundargarh
  • 25 from Mayurbhanj
  • 23 from Bargarh
  • 20 from Bolangir
  • 20 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Gajapati
  • 12 from Nabarangpur
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Nuapada
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Puri
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 14 from State Pool

With another 302 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,16,474, said the H & FW Dept.

