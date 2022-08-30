Another 302 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 302 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

63 from Khordha

44 from Sundargarh

25 from Mayurbhanj

23 from Bargarh

20 from Bolangir

20 from Cuttack

13 from Gajapati

12 from Nabarangpur

8 from Rayagada

7 from Jajapur

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Nuapada

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Kendrapara

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Malkangiri

3 from Puri

2 from Anugul

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Sonepur

14 from State Pool

With another 302 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,16,474, said the H & FW Dept.