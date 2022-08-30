Another 302 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 302 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 63 from Khordha
- 44 from Sundargarh
- 25 from Mayurbhanj
- 23 from Bargarh
- 20 from Bolangir
- 20 from Cuttack
- 13 from Gajapati
- 12 from Nabarangpur
- 8 from Rayagada
- 7 from Jajapur
- 7 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Nuapada
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Puri
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Sonepur
- 14 from State Pool
With another 302 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,16,474, said the H & FW Dept.
