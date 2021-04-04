Another 300 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 300 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 82 from Nuapada
- 34 from Khordha
- 28 from Cuttack
- 24 from Bargarh
- 24 from Jharsuguda
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 13 from Bolangir
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Jajapur
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Ganjam
- 6 from Puri
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 7 from State Pool
With another 300 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,935, said the H&FW Dept.