Another 300 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 300 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 82 from Nuapada
  • 34 from Khordha
  • 28 from Cuttack
  • 24 from Bargarh
  • 24 from Jharsuguda
  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 13 from Bolangir
  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Puri
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 7 from State Pool

With another 300 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,935, said the H&FW Dept.

