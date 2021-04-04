Another 300 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 300 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

82 from Nuapada

34 from Khordha

28 from Cuttack

24 from Bargarh

24 from Jharsuguda

15 from Sundargarh

13 from Bolangir

11 from Sambalpur

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Jajapur

8 from Kalahandi

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Ganjam

6 from Puri

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Anugul

3 from Baleswar

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Rayagada

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Nayagarh

7 from State Pool

With another 300 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,935, said the H&FW Dept.