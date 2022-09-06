Another 289 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 289 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 64 from Khordha
- 42 from Sundargarh
- 28 from Cuttack
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Bolangir
- 14 from Rayagada
- 10 from Bargarh
- 10 from Kalahandi
- 10 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Jajapur
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from Puri
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 7 from Nuapada
- 6 from Sonepur
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 15 from State Pool
With another 289 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,351, said the H & FW Dept.
