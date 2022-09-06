Another 289 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 289 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

64 from Khordha

42 from Sundargarh

28 from Cuttack

23 from Sambalpur

14 from Bolangir

14 from Rayagada

10 from Bargarh

10 from Kalahandi

10 from Keonjhar

8 from Jajapur

8 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Puri

7 from Nabarangpur

7 from Nuapada

6 from Sonepur

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

1 from Anugul

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Koraput

1 from Malkangiri

15 from State Pool

With another 289 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,351, said the H & FW Dept.