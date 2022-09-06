COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 289 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 289 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 64 from Khordha
  • 42 from Sundargarh
  • 28 from Cuttack
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Bolangir
  • 14 from Rayagada
  • 10 from Bargarh
  • 10 from Kalahandi
  • 10 from Keonjhar
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from Puri
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 7 from Nuapada
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 15 from State Pool

With another 289 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,351, said the H & FW Dept.

