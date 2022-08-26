COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 286 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 286 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery:-

  • 48 from Khordha
  • 45 from Sundargarh
  • 17 from Kalahandi
  • 16 from Nuapada
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Cuttack
  • 14 from Nabarangpur
  • 13 from Mayurbhanj
  • 11 from Bolangir
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Kandhamal
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 3 from Puri
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 11 from State Pool

With another 286 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,15,459, said the H & FW Dept.

