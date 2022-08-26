Another 286 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 286 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery:-
- 48 from Khordha
- 45 from Sundargarh
- 17 from Kalahandi
- 16 from Nuapada
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Cuttack
- 14 from Nabarangpur
- 13 from Mayurbhanj
- 11 from Bolangir
- 10 from Jajapur
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Kandhamal
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Jagatsinghpur
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Koraput
- 3 from Puri
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Ganjam
- 11 from State Pool
With another 286 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,15,459, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.