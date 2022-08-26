Another 286 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 286 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery:-

48 from Khordha

45 from Sundargarh

17 from Kalahandi

16 from Nuapada

16 from Sambalpur

14 from Cuttack

14 from Nabarangpur

13 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Bolangir

10 from Jajapur

9 from Bargarh

9 from Kandhamal

7 from Baleswar

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Jharsuguda

4 from Deogarh

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Koraput

3 from Puri

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bhadrak

1 from Ganjam

11 from State Pool

With another 286 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,15,459, said the H & FW Dept.