Another 276 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 276 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

90 from Khordha

39 from Sundargarh

19 from Cuttack

17 from Sambalpur

15 from Puri

12 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Boudh

8 from Gajapati

8 from Kendrapara

7 from Jajapur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Dhenkanal

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Koraput

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Keonjhar

22 from State Pool

With another 276 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,971, said the H & FW Dept.