Another 276 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 276 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 90 from Khordha
  • 39 from Sundargarh
  • 19 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Puri
  • 12 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Boudh
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 22 from State Pool

With another 276 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,971, said the H & FW Dept.

