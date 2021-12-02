Another 276 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 276 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 90 from Khordha
- 39 from Sundargarh
- 19 from Cuttack
- 17 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Puri
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Boudh
- 8 from Gajapati
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Jajapur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 22 from State Pool
With another 276 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,971, said the H & FW Dept.