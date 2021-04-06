COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 266 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 266 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 72 from Khordha
  • 30 from Nuapada
  • 16 from Cuttack
  • 15 from Bargarh
  • 14 from Anugul
  • 14 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Kalahandi
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Dhenkanal
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 16 from State Pool

With another 266 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,416, said the H & FW Dept.

