Another 266 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 266 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

72 from Khordha

30 from Nuapada

16 from Cuttack

15 from Bargarh

14 from Anugul

14 from Sundargarh

12 from Kalahandi

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Jajapur

7 from Ganjam

6 from Baleswar

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Nabarangpur

5 from Puri

4 from Bolangir

4 from Keonjhar

4 from Sonepur

3 from Rayagada

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Dhenkanal

1 from Jharsuguda

16 from State Pool

With another 266 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,416, said the H & FW Dept.