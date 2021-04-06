Another 266 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 266 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 72 from Khordha
- 30 from Nuapada
- 16 from Cuttack
- 15 from Bargarh
- 14 from Anugul
- 14 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Kalahandi
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from Jajapur
- 7 from Ganjam
- 6 from Baleswar
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Sonepur
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Dhenkanal
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 16 from State Pool
With another 266 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,416, said the H & FW Dept.