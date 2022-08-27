Another 265 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 265 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

57 from Sundargarh

55 from Khordha

32 from Kalahandi

16 from Bolangir

13 from Cuttack

9 from Bargarh

9 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Nabarangpur

8 from Sambalpur

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jajapur

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Nuapada

5 from Baleswar

5 from Deogarh

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Puri

2 from Anugul

1 from Jagatsinghpur

12 from State Pool

With another 265 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,15,724, said the H & FW Dept.