Another 265 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 265 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 57 from Sundargarh
- 55 from Khordha
- 32 from Kalahandi
- 16 from Bolangir
- 13 from Cuttack
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from Nabarangpur
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Nuapada
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Puri
- 2 from Anugul
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 12 from State Pool
With another 265 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,15,724, said the H & FW Dept.
