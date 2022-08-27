COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 265 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 265 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 57 from Sundargarh
  • 55 from Khordha
  • 32 from Kalahandi
  • 16 from Bolangir
  • 13 from Cuttack
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from Nabarangpur
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Nuapada
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Puri
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 12 from State Pool

With another 265 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,15,724, said the H & FW Dept.

