Another 260 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 260 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 85 from Khordha
  • 43 from Cuttack
  • 38 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Jharsuguda
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 20 from State Pool

With another 260 COVID-19 patients have recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,46,231, said the H & FW Dept.

