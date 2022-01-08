Another 260 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 260 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 85 from Khordha
- 43 from Cuttack
- 38 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Jharsuguda
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Baleswar
- 6 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Deogarh
- 20 from State Pool
With another 260 COVID-19 patients have recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,46,231, said the H & FW Dept.