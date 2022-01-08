Another 260 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 260 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

85 from Khordha

43 from Cuttack

38 from Sundargarh

14 from Jharsuguda

13 from Sambalpur

8 from Baleswar

6 from Dhenkanal

5 from Gajapati

5 from Puri

4 from Jajapur

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bhadrak

1 from Bargarh

1 from Deogarh

20 from State Pool

With another 260 COVID-19 patients have recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,46,231, said the H & FW Dept.