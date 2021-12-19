COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 258 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 258 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 152 from Khordha
  • 19 from Mayurbhanj
  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Puri
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 34 from State Pool

With another 258 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,701, said the H & FW Dept.

