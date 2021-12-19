Another 258 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 258 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

152 from Khordha

19 from Mayurbhanj

15 from Sundargarh

7 from Cuttack

5 from Puri

5 from Sambalpur

4 from Ganjam

4 from Jajapur

4 from Kendrapara

2 from Anugul

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Dhenkanal

1 from Baleswar

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Jharsuguda

34 from State Pool

With another 258 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,701, said the H & FW Dept.