Another 258 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 258 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 152 from Khordha
- 19 from Mayurbhanj
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Cuttack
- 5 from Puri
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 34 from State Pool
With another 258 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,701, said the H & FW Dept.