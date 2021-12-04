Another 257 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 257 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

146 from Khordha

15 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Cuttack

9 from Jajapur

8 from Keonjhar

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Puri

3 from Bargarh

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Malkangiri

34 from State Pool

With another 257 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,461, said the H & FW Dept.