Another 257 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 257 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 146 from Khordha
  • 15 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Cuttack
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Keonjhar
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Puri
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 34 from State Pool

 

With another 257 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,461, said the H & FW Dept.

