Another 257 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 257 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 146 from Khordha
- 15 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Cuttack
- 9 from Jajapur
- 8 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Puri
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 34 from State Pool
With another 257 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,461, said the H & FW Dept.