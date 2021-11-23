COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 255 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 255 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 130 from Khordha
  • 28 from Cuttack
  • 12 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Puri
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 31 from State Pool

With another 255 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,001, said the H & FW Dept.

