Another 255 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 255 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 130 from Khordha
- 28 from Cuttack
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Koraput
- 31 from State Pool
With another 255 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,001, said the H & FW Dept.