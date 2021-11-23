Another 255 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 255 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

130 from Khordha

28 from Cuttack

12 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Puri

6 from Jajapur

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Bolangir

3 from Sambalpur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Bargarh

1 from Koraput

31 from State Pool

With another 255 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,001, said the H & FW Dept.