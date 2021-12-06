COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 248 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 248 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 124 from Khordha
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Sundargarh
  • 13 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Jharsuguda
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Puri
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 28 from State Pool

With another 248 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,921, said the H & FW Dept.

