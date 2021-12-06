Another 248 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 248 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

124 from Khordha

16 from Sambalpur

16 from Sundargarh

13 from Cuttack

8 from Jharsuguda

7 from Jajapur

4 from Baleswar

4 from Deogarh

4 from Ganjam

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Puri

3 from Sonepur

2 from Anugul

2 from Bolangir

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Koraput

1 from Nayagarh

28 from State Pool

With another 248 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,921, said the H & FW Dept.