Another 248 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 248 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 124 from Khordha
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Sundargarh
- 13 from Cuttack
- 8 from Jharsuguda
- 7 from Jajapur
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Puri
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 28 from State Pool
With another 248 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,921, said the H & FW Dept.