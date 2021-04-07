Another 246 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 246 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

74 from Nuapada

35 from Khordha

22 from Bargarh

15 from Cuttack

10 from Ganjam

9 from Bolangir

9 from Puri

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Baleswar

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Sambalpur

4 from Jajapur

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Anugul

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kandhamal

1 from Koraput

1 from Rayagada

1 from Sonepur

7 from State Pool

With another 246 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,662, said the H&FW Dept.