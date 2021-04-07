COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
StateBreakingTop News

Another 246 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 246 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 74 from Nuapada
  • 35 from Khordha
  • 22 from Bargarh
  • 15 from Cuttack
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 9 from Bolangir
  • 9 from Puri
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 7 from State Pool

With another 246 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,662, said the H&FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3306 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking