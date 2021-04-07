Another 246 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 246 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 74 from Nuapada
- 35 from Khordha
- 22 from Bargarh
- 15 from Cuttack
- 10 from Ganjam
- 9 from Bolangir
- 9 from Puri
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Baleswar
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 7 from State Pool
With another 246 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,662, said the H&FW Dept.