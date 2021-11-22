Another 245 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 245 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

118 from Khordha

22 from Cuttack

18 from Sambalpur

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Jajapur

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Baleswar

5 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Anugul

1 from Bargarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Koraput

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Puri

26 from State Pool

With another 245 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,36,746, said the H & FW Dept.