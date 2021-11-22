COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 245 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 245 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 118 from Khordha
  • 22 from Cuttack
  • 18 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Puri
  • 26 from State Pool

With another 245 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,36,746, said the H & FW Dept.

