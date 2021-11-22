Another 245 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 245 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 118 from Khordha
- 22 from Cuttack
- 18 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Jajapur
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Puri
- 26 from State Pool
With another 245 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,36,746, said the H & FW Dept.