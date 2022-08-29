Another 243 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 243 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

48 from Khordha

36 from Sundargarh

31 from Boudh

16 from Cuttack

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Koraput

9 from Bhadrak

8 from Jharsuguda

8 from Nuapada

7 from Deogarh

7 from Kandhamal

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Rayagada

6 from Sonepur

5 from Baleswar

4 from Jajapur

3 from Nayagarh

3 from Puri

2 from Kendrapara

12 from State Pool

With another 243 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,16,172, said the H & FW Dept.