Another 243 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 243 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 48 from Khordha
- 36 from Sundargarh
- 31 from Boudh
- 16 from Cuttack
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Koraput
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Jharsuguda
- 8 from Nuapada
- 7 from Deogarh
- 7 from Kandhamal
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Rayagada
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 3 from Puri
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 12 from State Pool
With another 243 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,16,172, said the H & FW Dept.
