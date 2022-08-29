COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
State

Another 243 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
66

Bhubaneswar: Another 243 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 48 from Khordha
  • 36 from Sundargarh
  • 31 from Boudh
  • 16 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Koraput
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Jharsuguda
  • 8 from Nuapada
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Kandhamal
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 3 from Puri
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 12 from State Pool

With another 243 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,16,172, said the H & FW Dept.

