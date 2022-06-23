Another 24 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Case Tally At 354

Bhubaneswar: Another 24 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

15 from Khordha

2 from Cuttack

1 from Baleswar

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Rayagada

4 from State Pool

With another 24 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,559, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 354 as of now. So far 12,89,068 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.