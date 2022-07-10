COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 239 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Mounts To 3,027

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 239 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 133 from Khordha
  • 38 from Cuttack
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Puri
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 27 from State Pool

With another 239 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,537, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 3,027 as of now. So far 12,93,504 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

