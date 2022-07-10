Another 239 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Mounts To 3,027

Bhubaneswar: Another 239 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 133 from Khordha
- 38 from Cuttack
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Baleswar
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Puri
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Jajapur
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 27 from State Pool
With another 239 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,537, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 3,027 as of now. So far 12,93,504 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.
