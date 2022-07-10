Another 239 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Mounts To 3,027

Bhubaneswar: Another 239 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

133 from Khordha

38 from Cuttack

9 from Sundargarh

7 from Baleswar

6 from Jharsuguda

4 from Puri

3 from Deogarh

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Jajapur

2 from Kalahandi

1 from Bolangir

1 from Mayurbhanj

27 from State Pool

With another 239 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,537, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 3,027 as of now. So far 12,93,504 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.