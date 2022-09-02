Another 236 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 236 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 66 from Sundargarh
- 60 from Khordha
- 25 from Cuttack
- 13 from Keonjhar
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 12 from Rayagada
- 8 from Bargarh
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Deogarh
- 4 from Koraput
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Dhenkanal
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Sonepur
- 13 from State Pool
With another 236 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,278, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.