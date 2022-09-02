COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 236 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 236 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 66 from Sundargarh
  • 60 from Khordha
  • 25 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Keonjhar
  • 12 from Mayurbhanj
  • 12 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Dhenkanal
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 13 from State Pool

With another 236 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,278, said the H & FW Dept.

