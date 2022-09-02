Another 236 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 236 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

66 from Sundargarh

60 from Khordha

25 from Cuttack

13 from Keonjhar

12 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Rayagada

8 from Bargarh

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Deogarh

4 from Koraput

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Dhenkanal

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Sonepur

13 from State Pool

With another 236 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,278, said the H & FW Dept.