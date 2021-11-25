Another 235 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 235 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 116 from Khordha
- 21 from Cuttack
- 14 from Jajapur
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Baleswar
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Puri
- 27 from State Pool
With another 235 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,387, said the H & FW Dept.