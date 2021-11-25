Another 235 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 235 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

116 from Khordha

21 from Cuttack

14 from Jajapur

13 from Sambalpur

9 from Baleswar

6 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Sundargarh

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Anugul

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Puri

27 from State Pool

With another 235 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,387, said the H & FW Dept.