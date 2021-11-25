COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 235 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 235 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 116 from Khordha
  • 21 from Cuttack
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Puri
  • 27 from State Pool

With another 235 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,387, said the H & FW Dept.

