Another 234 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 234 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

55 from Khordha

30 from Sundargarh

27 from Cuttack

17 from Sambalpur

11 from Nabarangpur

9 from Nuapada

8 from Bolangir

8 from Puri

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jajapur

7 from Nayagarh

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Keonjhar

4 from Koraput

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Bargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Rayagada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Anugul

1 from Kendrapara

11 from State Pool

With another 234 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,20,450, said the H&FW Dept.