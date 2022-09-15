Another 234 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 234 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
- 55 from Khordha
- 30 from Sundargarh
- 27 from Cuttack
- 17 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Nabarangpur
- 9 from Nuapada
- 8 from Bolangir
- 8 from Puri
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Jajapur
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Koraput
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Bargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Rayagada
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 11 from State Pool
With another 234 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,20,450, said the H&FW Dept.
