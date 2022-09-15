COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 234 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 234 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

  • 55 from Khordha
  • 30 from Sundargarh
  • 27 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Nabarangpur
  • 9 from Nuapada
  • 8 from Bolangir
  • 8 from Puri
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 11 from State Pool

With another 234 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,20,450, said the H&FW Dept.

