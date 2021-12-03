Another 233 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 233 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 127 from Khordha
- 13 from Cuttack
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Jajapur
- 8 from Jharsuguda
- 7 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Sonepur
- 27 from State Pool
With another 233 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,204, said the H & FW Dept.