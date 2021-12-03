Another 233 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 233 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

127 from Khordha

13 from Cuttack

12 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Jajapur

8 from Jharsuguda

7 from Bhadrak

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Ganjam

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Anugul

3 from Baleswar

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Rayagada

1 from Bargarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Sonepur

27 from State Pool

With another 233 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,204, said the H & FW Dept.