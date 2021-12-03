COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Another 233 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 1

Bhubaneswar: Another 233 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 127 from Khordha
  • 13 from Cuttack
  • 12 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Jharsuguda
  • 7 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 27 from State Pool

With another 233 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,204, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 9596 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fourteen − one =

Breaking