COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
StateBreakingTop News

Another 228 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 228 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 40 from Nuapada
  • 34 from Bargarh
  • 26 from Khordha
  • 26 from Sundargarh
  • 22 from Kalahandi
  • 16 from Cuttack
  • 9 from Anugul
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Nabarangpur
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from State Pool

With another 228 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,890, H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3349 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking