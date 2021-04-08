Another 228 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 228 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 40 from Nuapada
- 34 from Bargarh
- 26 from Khordha
- 26 from Sundargarh
- 22 from Kalahandi
- 16 from Cuttack
- 9 from Anugul
- 7 from Ganjam
- 7 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Bolangir
- 5 from Jajapur
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Nabarangpur
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 6 from State Pool
With another 228 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,890, H & FW Dept.