Another 228 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 228 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

40 from Nuapada

34 from Bargarh

26 from Khordha

26 from Sundargarh

22 from Kalahandi

16 from Cuttack

9 from Anugul

7 from Ganjam

7 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Baleswar

5 from Bolangir

5 from Jajapur

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Rayagada

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Puri

1 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from State Pool

With another 228 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,890, H & FW Dept.