Another 2,248 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,248 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery update:-

450 from Khordha

284 from Cuttack

163 from Jajapur

161 from Mayurbhanj

150 from Baleswar

138 from Bhadrak

124 from Puri

108 from Jagatsinghpur

92 from Anugul

87 from Sundargarh

78 from Nayagarh

71 from Dhenkanal

57 from Keonjhar

32 from Malkangiri

28 from Rayagada

27 from Kendrapara

26 from Kandhamal

24 from Koraput

10 from Bargarh

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Kalahandi

7 from Ganjam

6 from Nabarangpur

6 from Sonepur

5 from Boudh

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Gajapati

4 from Nuapada

1 from Bolangir

76 from State Pool

With another 2,248 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,32,666, said the H & FW Dept.