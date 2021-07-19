Another 2,248 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,248 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery update:-
- 450 from Khordha
- 284 from Cuttack
- 163 from Jajapur
- 161 from Mayurbhanj
- 150 from Baleswar
- 138 from Bhadrak
- 124 from Puri
- 108 from Jagatsinghpur
- 92 from Anugul
- 87 from Sundargarh
- 78 from Nayagarh
- 71 from Dhenkanal
- 57 from Keonjhar
- 32 from Malkangiri
- 28 from Rayagada
- 27 from Kendrapara
- 26 from Kandhamal
- 24 from Koraput
- 10 from Bargarh
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Kalahandi
- 7 from Ganjam
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Boudh
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Gajapati
- 4 from Nuapada
- 1 from Bolangir
- 76 from State Pool
With another 2,248 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,32,666, said the H & FW Dept.