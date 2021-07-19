COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 2,248 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,248 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery update:-

  • 450 from Khordha
  • 284 from Cuttack
  • 163 from Jajapur
  • 161 from Mayurbhanj
  • 150 from Baleswar
  • 138 from Bhadrak
  • 124 from Puri
  • 108 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 92 from Anugul
  • 87 from Sundargarh
  • 78 from Nayagarh
  • 71 from Dhenkanal
  • 57 from Keonjhar
  • 32 from Malkangiri
  • 28 from Rayagada
  • 27 from Kendrapara
  • 26 from Kandhamal
  • 24 from Koraput
  • 10 from Bargarh
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Kalahandi
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Boudh
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 76 from State Pool

With another 2,248 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,32,666, said the H & FW Dept.

