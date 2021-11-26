Another 222 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 222 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
113 from Khordha
15 from Cuttack
11 from Mayurbhanj
11 from Sundargarh
8 from Jagatsinghpur
8 from Jajapur
7 from Sambalpur
4 from Bhadrak
4 from Kendrapara
3 from Baleswar
3 from Kalahandi
2 from Gajapati
1 from Bargarh
1 from Ganjam
1 from Jharsuguda
1 from Koraput
1 from Nayagarh
1 from Nuapada
27 from State Pool
With another 222 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,609, said the H & FW Dept.