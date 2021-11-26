Another 222 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 222 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

113 from Khordha

15 from Cuttack

11 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Sundargarh

8 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Jajapur

7 from Sambalpur

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Baleswar

3 from Kalahandi

2 from Gajapati

1 from Bargarh

1 from Ganjam

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Koraput

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Nuapada

27 from State Pool

With another 222 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,609, said the H & FW Dept.