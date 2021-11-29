Another 221 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 221 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
120 from Khordha
15 from Cuttack
14 from Sundargarh
7 from Baleswar
7 from Jajapur
5 from Mayurbhanj
4 from Kendrapara
4 from Puri
3 from Jagatsinghpur
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Gajapati
2 from Ganjam
2 from Keonjhar
1 from Bolangir
1 from Koraput
29 from State Pool
With another 221 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,306, said the H & FW Dept.