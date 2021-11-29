Another 221 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 221 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

120 from Khordha

15 from Cuttack

14 from Sundargarh

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jajapur

5 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Puri

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Bolangir

1 from Koraput

29 from State Pool

With another 221 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,306, said the H & FW Dept.