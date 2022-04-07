COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 22 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 22 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 5 from Khordha
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 22 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,441, said the H & FW Dept.

