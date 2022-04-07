Another 22 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 22 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 5 from Khordha
- 4 from Cuttack
- 3 from Jajapur
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Baleswar
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from State Pool
With another 22 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,441, said the H & FW Dept.