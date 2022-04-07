Another 22 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 22 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

5 from Khordha

4 from Cuttack

3 from Jajapur

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Baleswar

1 from Bargarh

1 from Ganjam

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Mayurbhanj

1 from State Pool

With another 22 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,441, said the H & FW Dept.