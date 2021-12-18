COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 219 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 219 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 99 from Khordha
  • 20 from Mayurbhanj
  • 15 from Anugul
  • 15 from Cuttack
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Puri
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 23 from State Pool

With another 219 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,443, said the H & FW Dept.

