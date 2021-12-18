Another 219 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 219 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

99 from Khordha

20 from Mayurbhanj

15 from Anugul

15 from Cuttack

11 from Sundargarh

9 from Dhenkanal

8 from Puri

5 from Jajapur

5 from Sambalpur

2 from Bargarh

2 from Gajapati

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

23 from State Pool

With another 219 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,443, said the H & FW Dept.