Another 219 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 219 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 99 from Khordha
- 20 from Mayurbhanj
- 15 from Anugul
- 15 from Cuttack
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Puri
- 5 from Jajapur
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Gajapati
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 23 from State Pool
With another 219 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,443, said the H & FW Dept.