Another 218 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 218 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

90 from Khordha

30 from Sambalpur

25 from Sundargarh

9 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Jajapur

6 from Cuttack

5 from Baleswar

4 from Bargarh

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Rayagada

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Koraput

21 from State Pool

With another 218 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,139 H & FW Dept.