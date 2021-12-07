Another 218 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 218 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 90 from Khordha
- 30 from Sambalpur
- 25 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Jajapur
- 6 from Cuttack
- 5 from Baleswar
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Koraput
- 21 from State Pool
With another 218 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,139 H & FW Dept.