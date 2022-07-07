COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 218 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Crosses 2K-Mark

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 218 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 80 from Khordha
  • 38 from Cuttack
  • 30 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Puri
  • 11 from Nuapada
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Sambalpur
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Jajpur
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 22 from State Pool

With another 218 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,750, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 2,235 as of now. So far 12,91,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

