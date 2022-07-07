Another 218 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Crosses 2K-Mark

Bhubaneswar: Another 218 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 80 from Khordha
- 38 from Cuttack
- 30 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Puri
- 11 from Nuapada
- 8 from Baleswar
- 4 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Jajpur
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 22 from State Pool
With another 218 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,750, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 2,235 as of now. So far 12,91,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.
Comments are closed.