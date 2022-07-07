Another 218 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Crosses 2K-Mark

Bhubaneswar: Another 218 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

80 from Khordha

38 from Cuttack

30 from Sundargarh

14 from Puri

11 from Nuapada

8 from Baleswar

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Dhenkanal

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Jajpur

2 from Sonepur

1 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Nayagarh

22 from State Pool

With another 218 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,750, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 2,235 as of now. So far 12,91,946 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.