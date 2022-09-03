Another 214 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 214 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

56 from Sundargarh

33 from Khordha

22 from Cuttack

17 from Bolangir

15 from Puri

13 from Nabarangpur

10 from Jajapur

10 from Nuapada

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Baleswar

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Sonepur

3 from Bhadrak

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Anugul

1 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from State Pool

With another 214 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,492, said the H & FW Dept.