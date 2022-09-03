Another 214 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 214 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 56 from Sundargarh
- 33 from Khordha
- 22 from Cuttack
- 17 from Bolangir
- 15 from Puri
- 13 from Nabarangpur
- 10 from Jajapur
- 10 from Nuapada
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Sonepur
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 7 from State Pool
With another 214 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,492, said the H & FW Dept.
