COVID-19 patients
Another 214 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
39

Bhubaneswar: Another 214 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 56 from Sundargarh
  • 33 from Khordha
  • 22 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Bolangir
  • 15 from Puri
  • 13 from Nabarangpur
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 10 from Nuapada
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 7 from State Pool

With another 214 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,492, said the H & FW Dept.

