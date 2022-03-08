Another 213 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 213 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

25 from Anugul

24 from Sambalpur

21 from Jajapur

18 from Gajapati

15 from Khordha

14 from Baleswar

14 from Jharsuguda

13 from Kendrapara

12 from Rayagada

9 from Sundargarh

7 from Cuttack

7 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Bhadrak

6 from Ganjam

4 from Malkangiri

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Bargarh

3 from Deogarh

2 from Bolangir

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Koraput

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Nuapada

2 from State Pool

With another 213 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,75,980, said the H & FW Dept.