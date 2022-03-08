Another 213 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 213 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 25 from Anugul
- 24 from Sambalpur
- 21 from Jajapur
- 18 from Gajapati
- 15 from Khordha
- 14 from Baleswar
- 14 from Jharsuguda
- 13 from Kendrapara
- 12 from Rayagada
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Cuttack
- 7 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Ganjam
- 4 from Malkangiri
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Deogarh
- 2 from Bolangir
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 2 from State Pool
With another 213 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,75,980, said the H & FW Dept.