Another 212 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 212 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

88 from Khordha

26 from Mayurbhanj

13 from Baleswar

12 from Cuttack

10 from Jajapur

10 from Sundargarh

7 from Sambalpur

5 from Puri

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Bolangir

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Rayagada

1 from Deogarh

1 from Keonjhar

22 from State Pool

With another 212 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,673, said the H & FW Dept.