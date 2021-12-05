Another 212 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 212 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 88 from Khordha
- 26 from Mayurbhanj
- 13 from Baleswar
- 12 from Cuttack
- 10 from Jajapur
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Puri
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 22 from State Pool
With another 212 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,673, said the H & FW Dept.