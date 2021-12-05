COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Another 212 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 4

Bhubaneswar: Another 212 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 88 from Khordha
  • 26 from Mayurbhanj
  • 13 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Cuttack
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Puri
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 22 from State Pool

With another 212 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,39,673, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 9640 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

one × four =

Breaking