Another 210 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 210 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 115 from Khordha
- 14 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Cuttack
- 7 from Deogarh
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Boudh
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Puri
- 33 from State Pool
With another 210 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,601, said the H & FW Dept.