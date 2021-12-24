Another 210 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 210 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

115 from Khordha

14 from Sundargarh

11 from Cuttack

7 from Deogarh

6 from Sambalpur

4 from Anugul

4 from Jajapur

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Boudh

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Kalahandi

1 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Ganjam

1 from Puri

33 from State Pool

With another 210 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,601, said the H & FW Dept.