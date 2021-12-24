COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 210 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 210 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 115 from Khordha
  • 14 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Boudh
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Puri
  • 33 from State Pool

With another 210 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,601, said the H & FW Dept.

