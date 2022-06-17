Another 21 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 164

Bhubaneswar: Another 21 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

12 from Khordha

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Baleswar

2 from Cuttack

2 from State Pool

With another 21 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,419, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 164 as of now. So far 12,88,762 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.