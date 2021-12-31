Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 96 from Khordha
- 20 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Rayagada
- 9 from Deogarh
- 8 from Cuttack
- 5 from Dhenkanal
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Nuapada
- 4 from Puri
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jajapur
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 23 from State Pool
With another 209 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,44,803, said the H & FW Dept.