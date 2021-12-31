COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 96 from Khordha
  • 20 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Rayagada
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 8 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Dhenkanal
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 4 from Puri
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 23 from State Pool

With another 209 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,44,803, said the H & FW Dept.

