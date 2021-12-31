Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

96 from Khordha

20 from Sambalpur

11 from Sundargarh

10 from Rayagada

9 from Deogarh

8 from Cuttack

5 from Dhenkanal

4 from Baleswar

4 from Nuapada

4 from Puri

3 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jajapur

3 from Kendrapara

1 from Bargarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Mayurbhanj

23 from State Pool

With another 209 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,44,803, said the H & FW Dept.