Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 68 from Khordha
  • 27 from Cuttack
  • 21 from Sundargarh
  • 13 from Nabarangpur
  • 10 from Kalahandi
  • 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Sonepur
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Puri
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 16 from State Pool

With another 209 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,588, said the H & FW Dept.

