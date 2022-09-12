Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 68 from Khordha
- 27 from Cuttack
- 21 from Sundargarh
- 13 from Nabarangpur
- 10 from Kalahandi
- 7 from Jagatsinghpur
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Jajapur
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Sonepur
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Puri
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bargarh
- 16 from State Pool
With another 209 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,588, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.