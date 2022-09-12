Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

68 from Khordha

27 from Cuttack

21 from Sundargarh

13 from Nabarangpur

10 from Kalahandi

7 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Jajapur

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Sonepur

4 from Baleswar

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Bolangir

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Puri

2 from Koraput

1 from Anugul

1 from Bargarh

16 from State Pool

With another 209 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,588, said the H & FW Dept.