Another 205 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 32 from Khordha
- 27 from Sundargarh
- 23 from Nuapada
- 19 from Cuttack
- 15 from Bolangir
- 13 from Bargarh
- 11 from Baleswar
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Ganjam
- 6 from Anugul
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Jajapur
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 7 from State Pool
With another 205 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,635, said the H & FW Dept.