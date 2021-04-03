COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
BreakingStateTop News

Another 205 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 32 from Khordha
  • 27 from Sundargarh
  • 23 from Nuapada
  • 19 from Cuttack
  • 15 from Bolangir
  • 13 from Bargarh
  • 11 from Baleswar
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Anugul
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 7 from State Pool

With another 205 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,635, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3150 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking