Another 205 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

32 from Khordha

27 from Sundargarh

23 from Nuapada

19 from Cuttack

15 from Bolangir

13 from Bargarh

11 from Baleswar

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Sambalpur

7 from Ganjam

6 from Anugul

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Puri

4 from Jajapur

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Koraput

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Rayagada

1 from Sonepur

7 from State Pool

With another 205 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,635, said the H & FW Dept.