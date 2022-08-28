Another 205 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 33 from Sundargarh
- 32 from Khordha
- 19 from Kalahandi
- 15 from Bargarh
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Nuapada
- 10 from Cuttack
- 9 from Puri
- 7 from Bolangir
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 7 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1315929, said the H & FW Dept.
