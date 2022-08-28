Another 205 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

33 from Sundargarh

32 from Khordha

19 from Kalahandi

15 from Bargarh

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Nuapada

10 from Cuttack

9 from Puri

7 from Bolangir

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Sonepur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Gajapati

5 from Jajapur

4 from Dhenkanal

2 from Anugul

2 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Rayagada

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Nabarangpur

7 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1315929, said the H & FW Dept.