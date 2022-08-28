COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
BreakingStateTop News

Another 205 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
70

Bhubaneswar: Another 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 33 from Sundargarh
  • 32 from Khordha
  • 19 from Kalahandi
  • 15 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Nuapada
  • 10 from Cuttack
  • 9 from Puri
  • 7 from Bolangir
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 7 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1315929, said the H & FW Dept.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8290 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking