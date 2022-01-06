Another 204 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 204 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

88 from Khordha

23 from Sambalpur

13 from Cuttack

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Deogarh

6 from Baleswar

6 from Puri

5 from Jajapur

5 from Sundargarh

4 from Anugul

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Nuapada

1 from Sonepur

20 from State Pool

With another 204 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,718m said the H & FW Dept.