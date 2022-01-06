Another 204 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 204 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 88 from Khordha
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Cuttack
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Deogarh
- 6 from Baleswar
- 6 from Puri
- 5 from Jajapur
- 5 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 20 from State Pool
With another 204 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,718m said the H & FW Dept.