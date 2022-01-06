COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 204 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 204 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 88 from Khordha
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Puri
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 20 from State Pool

With another 204 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,718m said the H & FW Dept.

