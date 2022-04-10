COVID-19 patients
Another 20 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally reaches 12,78,536

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 20 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 5 from Khordha
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 20 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,536, said the H & FW Dept.

