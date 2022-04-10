Another 20 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally reaches 12,78,536

Bhubaneswar: Another 20 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 5 from Khordha
- 3 from Bolangir
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Jajapur
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from Sambalpur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 20 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,536, said the H & FW Dept.