Another 20 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally reaches 12,78,536

Bhubaneswar: Another 20 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

5 from Khordha

3 from Bolangir

2 from Baleswar

2 from Jajapur

2 from Puri

1 from Bargarh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Rayagada

1 from Sambalpur

1 from State Pool

With another 20 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,536, said the H & FW Dept.