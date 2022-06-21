COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 20 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Case Tally At 272

Bhubaneswar: Another 20 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 16 from Khordha
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 3 from State Pool

With another 20 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,499, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 272 as of now. So far 12,88,950 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

