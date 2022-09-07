Another 199 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 199 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 37 from Sundargarh
- 34 from Khordha
- 29 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Baleswar
- 10 from Kalahandi
- 8 from Bolangir
- 7 from Cuttack
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Jajapur
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Koraput
- 5 from Nuapada
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 8 from State Pool
With another 199 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,550, said the H & FW Dept.
