Another 199 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 199 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

37 from Sundargarh

34 from Khordha

29 from Sambalpur

12 from Baleswar

10 from Kalahandi

8 from Bolangir

7 from Cuttack

7 from Nayagarh

7 from Puri

6 from Jajapur

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Koraput

5 from Nuapada

3 from Ganjam

3 from Sonepur

2 from Anugul

2 from Bargarh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Rayagada

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

8 from State Pool

With another 199 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,18,550, said the H & FW Dept.